Dragon Quest creator hints he hasn't forgotten about the Zenithian Trilogy: "There are various projects in motion, it's just that 7 happened to get completed first"

The Dragon Quest series creator has hinted that Square Enix hasn't forgotten about fourth, fifth, and sixth entries as a remake of Dragon Quest 7 was announced after remaking the original trilogy.

Dragon Quest is making a name for itself as the series with the weirdest remake timeline in recent years. Things started off with Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake last year, which makes some sense as its a prequel and the most popular one. Completing the Erdrick trilogy, we have Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake later this year, and in a natural next step, Square Enix announced the next remake will be Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined at the latest Nintendo Direct.

Naturally, some were wondering what happened to the Zenithian trilogy (the name for Dragon Quest 4, 5, and 6), as it felt weird that there would be such a big jump in the new line of remakes.

During his talk show KosoKoso Hoso Kyoku (translated by Automaton ) Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii is asked by co-host Kazuhiko Torishima (the former editor of Shonen Jump) why Dragon Quest 7 is next up to the plate when there's an entire trilogy in the middle. While not outright confirming remakes of the Zenithian trilogy, Horii says: "There are various projects in motion, it's just that 7 happened to get completed first."

And while Torishima does try and push Horii for confirmation, he remains coy about potential projects. If I had to speculate, given that 4 was a NES game like the original trilogy and 5 and 6 were both SNES games, the trilogy would probably be more likely to get the HD-2D treatment as opposed to the Reimagining that Dragon Quest 7 – which originally released on the PS1 – got, much like how the earlier games got remakes on the DS while Dragon Quest 7 got a 3DS remake.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined takes the original JRPG's bloated story and cuts "subplots that have little or no direct relevance" to the main quest, but also adds "entirely new scenarios."