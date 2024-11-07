Mass Effect fans can expect a "quieter" N7 Day this year as people are still "enjoying their time in Dragon Age: The Veilguard," says BioWare

Dubbed a return to form for BioWare by critics, Dragon Age: The Veilguard only released a few days ago to patient fans after a decade of waiting for the RPG - and as the community is still exploring all the long-awaited game has to offer, BioWare says Mass Effect stans should expect a quieter N7 Day than usual this year.

Speaking in a recent post online, the beloved studio reveals that N7 Day likely won't be as big this time around due to the new Dragon Age entry's monumental launch. "We hope everyone is enjoying their time in Dragon Age: The Veilguard," writes BioWare. "It's only a few days until N7 Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though!"

We hope everyone is enjoying their time in #DragonAge: The Veilguard. It’s only a few days until #N7Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though!November 4, 2024

Project director and executive producer Michael Gamble confirms the same in his own post on the matter, saying that this year's N7 Day is "gonna be a quiet one" since "Veilguard just released so the focus is on Dragon Age." There's no telling what BioWare has in store for the day, even if it's a quiet one in comparison to its predecessors, as the company did hint at "a little fun" of some sort to come.

It's gonna be a quiet one...Veilguard just released so the focus is on Dragon AgeNovember 6, 2024

It's now November 7, but no news has popped up just yet - although admittedly, there's still plenty of time for it to drop. As a longtime fan of the developer myself, however, I'm not personally holding out for any Mass Effect 5 news today. I would recommend checking the recent Dragon Age out to fellow stans, though - as our own The Veilguard review describes, it's one of this year's new games you won't want to miss.

