Dragon Age: The Veilguard is getting a free standalone character creator as BioWare celebrates Dragon Age Day, along with a patch adding nostalgic armor and more to the RPG

December 4 marks the arrival of Dragon Age Day, the equivalent of Mass Effect Day for fans of BioWare's fantasy RPGs. It's not going to be small this year like its sci-fi sibling's day was, however - developers are adding some exciting features to The Veilguard, a title that arguably stands as one of this year's best RPGs , as well as a free character creator on all platforms. For longtime fans of the series, there's an especially exciting addition.

Along with Patch 4 , the latest update for The Veilguard, comes a Dragon Age 2 goody - the ever-iconic protagonist Hawke's armor, body paint, and nose blood smear. All are dropping as free cosmetics, as well as new Qunari complexions and a game-changing photo tool to make use of during cutscenes. There are also over 20 bug fixes rolling out with the patch, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't personally looking forward to the cutscene tool above all myself.

Dragon Age Day is especially exciting thanks to BioWare's release of a free standalone The Veilguard character creator, too, which allows players to mess about with Rooks and potential fans to test the waters without committing to the full game until they're certain about it. Any character created in this free download can also be transferred to The Veilguard seamlessly, with no limit attached - perfect for those of us with a character creator addiction.

If you're already well into The Veilguard yourself, be sure to visit the Lighthouse after Patch 4 is downloaded to snag your free Hawke cosmetics. If you're new to the game or series, give the character creator a whirl. Be careful, though, it's addictive - streamer "breebunn" spent over 21 hours in the character creator alone , an admittedly relatable situation that I'd say speaks to the creation portion of the game's quality.

