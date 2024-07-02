Dragon Age: The Veilguard features a refreshing range of difficulty options for RPG "players of all abilities" - and no, none of them "are a cheat"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard boasts a diverse selection of difficulties to choose from, allowing for better accessibility - or, if you so choose, a greater challenge.

During a recent visit to BioWare 's Edmonton office, Game Informer explores The Veilguard's opening. While its character creator is nothing to scoff at, designed "with inclusivity in mind" and hundreds of options to explore, another aspect of the upcoming RPG immediately stands out - its wide range of difficulty - or "playstyle," as BioWare calls it - options. Players can opt for a more balanced and lore-focused run by selecting "Storyteller," or they can take on the ultimate challenge via The Veilguard's "Nightmare" mode.

One option stands out in particular, though, and that's the "Unbound" one. It bears a striking resemblance to Baldur's Gate 3's custom difficulty mode , allowing players "to customize their gameplay experience to their liking." Under the Unbound option, everything from auto-aim toggles to damage numbers is customizable. Players can even adjust enemy pressure there or select a "no-death option" for a far more forgiving experience. BioWare wants to assure fans that this doesn't mean that people can "cheat" their way through the game, however.

Speaking to Game Informer, The Veilguard director Corinne Busche explains that none of the difficulty options "are a cheat" - instead, they make the RPG accessible for everyone: "It's an option to make sure players of all abilities can show up." She also reveals that fans can look forward to other accessibility and approachability options in-game. The difficulty choice that players face at the beginning of The Veilguard isn't necessarily permanent, either - unless they're playing through the Nightmare mode, people can change the setting at any time.

