Dragon Age: The Veilguard features a refreshing range of difficulty options for RPG "players of all abilities" - and no, none of them "are a cheat"
BioWare wants the new Dragon Age to be accessible
Dragon Age: The Veilguard boasts a diverse selection of difficulties to choose from, allowing for better accessibility - or, if you so choose, a greater challenge.
During a recent visit to BioWare's Edmonton office, Game Informer explores The Veilguard's opening. While its character creator is nothing to scoff at, designed "with inclusivity in mind" and hundreds of options to explore, another aspect of the upcoming RPG immediately stands out - its wide range of difficulty - or "playstyle," as BioWare calls it - options. Players can opt for a more balanced and lore-focused run by selecting "Storyteller," or they can take on the ultimate challenge via The Veilguard's "Nightmare" mode.
One option stands out in particular, though, and that's the "Unbound" one. It bears a striking resemblance to Baldur's Gate 3's custom difficulty mode, allowing players "to customize their gameplay experience to their liking." Under the Unbound option, everything from auto-aim toggles to damage numbers is customizable. Players can even adjust enemy pressure there or select a "no-death option" for a far more forgiving experience. BioWare wants to assure fans that this doesn't mean that people can "cheat" their way through the game, however.
Speaking to Game Informer, The Veilguard director Corinne Busche explains that none of the difficulty options "are a cheat" - instead, they make the RPG accessible for everyone: "It's an option to make sure players of all abilities can show up." She also reveals that fans can look forward to other accessibility and approachability options in-game. The difficulty choice that players face at the beginning of The Veilguard isn't necessarily permanent, either - unless they're playing through the Nightmare mode, people can change the setting at any time.
As the 10-year wait for Dragon Age: The Veilguard ends, RPG veteran says AAA series like GTA show how a big gap between sequels "can actually improve the impact" of each release
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
Dragon Age vet says the "fidelity death cult" and a "fear of backlash" over reused assets is making AAA games take way longer, but that creates room for Dark Souls-style surprise hits
As the 10-year wait for Dragon Age: The Veilguard ends, RPG veteran says AAA series like GTA show how a big gap between sequels "can actually improve the impact" of each release