Dragon Age: The Veilguard directors say they would've loved to explore "what lies beyond the sea" and add new classes in the DLC we're never getting

BioWare still doesn't plan to release any new "story content" or expansions for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but the game's co-directors have revealed what they would've added in the hypothetical DLC that we're never getting.

In a new Reddit AMA with directors John Epler and Corinne Busche, Dragon Age fans were keen to know more about the most niche lore tidbits, what the sequel's ending means for the series' future, and, of course, whether or not we'll be getting more stuff in the future.

"Our focus was to tell a complete story with the release of Veilguard," Busch reiterates. "Beyond the quality of life improvements and a couple new armor sets we're doing to support the game, we won't have any new story or gameplay content coming to the game." That didn't stop the directing duo from delving into the ideas still left floating around their joint noggins that they would've loved to add in some form of post-launch release.

Busch says that she had thought about adding new classic options "directly related to the environments and story" by revisiting Origins' Bard specialization. The Veilguard's lead writer previously said that the Blood Mage specialization was missing because its "nasty" parts weren't where BioWare wanted the hero to walk, but Busch now says that she's "long felt in the context of Veilguard the best way to handle player-controlled blood magic would have been to build a unique 'Blood Mage' class for it" - rather than having it be a road in which normal mages can walk.

John Epler instead focused on all the possible locations Dragon Age could still touch upon. "I don't think it's any secret that I find the idea of 'what lies across the sea' to be fascinating," he wrote. "It shows up a lot in Bellara's content - what happened in the parts of the world that weren't Thedas? But Kal-Sharok is another place I'd love to spend more time in. It has a very unique relationship to dwarven culture, and particularly in a post-DATV world, it feels like it'd be super interesting to get more time with them."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard got a free standalone character creator as BioWare celebrated Dragon Age Day with a patch adding nostalgic armor to the RPG.