BioWare lead answers all the Mass Effect questions popping up around Dragon Age: The Veilguard – "How you bring a sci-fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is just days away from its Halloween release date, and reviews have dropped. The good news is that they're largely very positive, and the other good news is that BioWare veteran and Mass Effect 5 director Michael Gamble is talking to fans on Twitter about comparisons between the studio's Dragon Age and Mass Effect series.

"Lots of people asking me about Mass Effect now that Veilguard reviews are out, and Oct 31 is close," said Gamble. "Both are from the studio, but Mass Effect is Mass Effect. How you bring a Sci Fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs...and has to have different kinds of love."

Lots of people asking me about Mass Effect now that Veilguard reviews are out, and Oct 31 is close. Both are from the studio, but Mass Effect is Mass Effect. How you bring a Sci Fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs...and has to have different kinds of love.October 28, 2024

Of course, Dragon Age and Mass Effect are two of BioWare's tentpole franchises, and so the release and critical acclaim of a new entry in one is always going to open up questions about the other. That said, and as Gamble pointed out, they're starkly different universes and beyond some presumed overlap, they have different creative teams behind them. Still, it's surely a good sign for Mass Effect 5 that folks seem to be liking Dragon Age: The Veilguard so much.

Responding to a fan who pointed out apparent comparisons to Mass Effect 2 in terms of game quality, Gamble replied, "there are some mass effect vibes, yes."

there are some mass effect vibes, yes......October 28, 2024

GamesRadar+'s Dragon Age: The Veilguard review awarded the long-awaited sequel an impressive 4.5/5 stars, praising the "captivating companions," the "tough but fair" combat, and rich lore while criticizing the lack of meaningful inflection points and linear hub areas.

BioWare is responsible for some of the best RPGs ever.