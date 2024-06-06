Diablo 4 has good news and bad news: goblins are straight-up borked, but the big XP/gold buff is going live today and lasts way longer

Blizzard has acknowledged two major issues with Diablo 4's big one-year anniversary festivities: Treasure goblin loot drops aren't worth the effort and the timing of the Mother's Blessing gold and XP buff wasn't initially clear.

The solution to the issue with treasure goblins isn't year clear, but community manager Adam Fletcher says an announcement on that front is coming "soon." As for when exactly the Mother's Blessing event starts, Blizzard had previously only said it would start during Part 2 of the anniversary event and last 10 days. Now, Fletcher says "we absolutely hear the confusion around Mother's Blessing" and says "we are going to speed things up."

Now, the event has gone live today, June 6, at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm BST and will last until the end of the anniversary shenanigans after June 20. For the uninitiated, the Mother's Blessing deal will grant an extra 25% experience and an extra 50% gold for the entirety of the event, making it a whole lot quicker to level up and fill your pockets.

We will have an update on the goblins shortly. Separately, we absolutely hear the confusion around Mother's Blessing. We agree that it wasn't super clear so we are going to speed things up. Mother's Blessing will kick off today at 1:00PM PDT. This will no longer last for 10…June 6, 2024

Part 1 of the Diablo 4 anniversary event is titled 'March of the Goblins', and that runs from today until June 13. As you might expect, it adds more treasure goblins. Problem is, they're supposed to drop "even more than usual," but early reports from players indicate some pretty lousy drops that aren't proportionate to character level. Fletcher says Blizzard is looking into the "stingy" treasure goblins and will have an update shortly. I suspect I'll be updating this story before end of day.

