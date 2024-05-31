Off the back of a strong Season 4 launch, Diablo 4's anniversary event introduces roving packs of Treasure Goblins with staggering amounts of loot

Diablo 4 is holding its first anniversary event next month in June, and it sounds like a treasure goblin-hunting paradise.

Blizzard announced yesterday that Diablo 4 will be holding a special 'March of the Goblins' event, starting June 6, to celebrate the action-RPG's first anniversary. This is just 'Part One' of the event, which runs through to June 13, and there's a second part of the goblin-themed event, but right now there's no details on when this concluding part of the first anniversary event arrives.

The real tasty part of the event is the fact that Treasure Goblins will appear in bigger numbers than ever before between June 6 and 13, and they'll have bigger loot hoards than previously seen. There's talk of Treasure Goblins appearing in pairs in dungeons, and in some cases packs even larger packs, while greed shrines will appear more frequently in the open world.

The second part of the Diablo 4 anniversary event is dubbed 'Mother's Blessing,' which isn't worrying at all. There's no date for this part of the event, but when it rolls around, you'll earn bonus +25% experience points and +50% gold bonus from all sources, and both stack atop any existing bonuses. This part of the event will last 10 days in total.

Finally, between June 6 and 12, you'll be able to bag the free in-game store items seen just below. Somewhat confusingly, Blizzard's announcement states that you'll be able to claim all these items until June 20, just in case you somehow miss the anniversary celebrations.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

This event couldn't come at a better time - Diablo 4 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity right now, with players praising the ongoing Season 4 as being a huge improvement on past seasonal events. This event should be the cherry on the cake.

