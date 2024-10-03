The one Destiny 2 weapon that I've wanted for more than 2 years is finally real and coming in Episode 2: Revenant next week

A Stasis, kinetic-slot glaive is finally coming to Destiny 2 in its next Episode, Revenant. Folks, I am hootin' and hollerin'.

In its latest blog post – which is mostly about the new Artifact, Exotic and weapon tuning, and some promising new weapons mods – Bungie confirms the impending release of a new aggressive-type Stasis glaive called Rake Angle. It will drop as a Nightfall reward, which means two things. One, we can get an adept version of it. Two, I'm going to grind myself down to a fine powder the second we get a double loot week with Rake Angle as the featured weapon. We don't know the perk pool or stats on this thing, but its very existence will enable so many fresh builds.

Glaives were added to Destiny 2 in the Witch Queen expansion back in February 2022, and despite low usage rates among the MMO's community, they quickly became a favorite of mine. Glaives were reliably glued to my loadout for so long that I developed a bit of a reputation among my clanmates for hitting men with long sharpened sticks, and that's stuck with me even as my glaive devotion has dropped off in recent seasons.

A big part of the reason I've moved away from the weapon type is loadout friction. Glaives always suck up my energy weapon slot, and with the amount of elemental synergy you can pack into energy primary weapons nowadays, including some of the better Exotics and especially after The Final Shape and the addition of Prismatic, that's a big deal. Glaives are decent and their shields are still absurd, but they have steep competition for that slot.

The impending release of our first-ever kinetic glaive will solve this problem, which means glaives are back on the menu in a big way. And yes, I know we already had the Stasis glaive Winterbite, but it's a heavy weapon and an Exotic, and also not that good, which brings its own suite of problems.

There's more good news for my 11 fellow glaive enjoyers, too. Bungie is immediately fixing an issue with glaive magazine sizes displaying incorrectly – that's not the good news, please come back – and it's preparing "significant updates to glaives" that are scheduled for Episode 3: Heresy "and beyond." There's no telling what these changes might look like, but they're basically guaranteed to be vertical buffs (better numbers) and/or horizontal additions (new perks, archetypes, attacks, and so on), and that sounds good to me.

