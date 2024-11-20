As Sony's reported plans to acquire Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer's parent company get flagged as "unclear information" by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Kadokawa confirms "no decision has been made"

As reports of Sony apparently being in talks to buy out FromSoftware owner Kadokawa surface online, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has issued an alert that "unclear information regarding acquisition has arisen."

It was just yesterday that Reuters reported that Sony is apparently in talks to acquire Kadokawa Corporation – a huge media conglomerate that owns the likes of Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, as well as Danganronpa and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon developer Spike Chunsoft. Now, as spotted by Automaton , the TSE explains that it issues alerts "about securities or its issuers if it deems necessary to inform investors," noting that in the cases of "unclear information (i.e., a leak or rumor)," an alert can be put out if the rumor is "deemed likely to have material impact on investment decisions."

It seems like that could already be happening with Kadokawa, as shares have surged since the publication of the initial report, having closed 16% higher today, according to Reuters . Perhaps this is why the alert is being issued now, and it seems even more relevant after a new statement from Kadokawa , which confirms that, while it has "received an initial letter of intent to acquire the Company's shares," ultimately, nothing has been nailed down just yet.

"There are some articles on the acquisition of Kadokawa Corporation (hereinafter 'the Company') by Sony Group Inc," it begins. "However, this information is not announced by the Company. The Company has received an initial letter of intent to acquire the Company's shares, but no decision has been made at this time. If there are any facts that should be announced in the future, we will make an announcement in a timely and appropriate manner."

For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but there's no doubt that Sony taking ownership of Kadokawa would be huge. If it does, we can only hope that there's a greater chance of the Bloodborne PS5 remaster everyone wants finally happening.

