“Do not f****ing do that”: Deus Ex actor reacts to Cyberpunk 2077 mod using AI to add Adam Jensen's voice, and it isn't pretty

In the time since Deus Ex was put out to pasture by Square Enix following the release of Mankind Divided, things haven't gotten much more hopeful. The IP – along with developer Eidos Montreal – was sold to Embracer Group, which was then followed by rumours of a new entry being developed. Then, a bit later, we got confirmation that it was real, unfortunately paired with the news that the game had been cancelled.

Cyberpunk 2077 did show up in the meantime, and has lessened the blow of Deus Ex being gone for good for some people, but for others it's not enough, and they're taking to other means. However, in response to someone suggesting to play Cyberpunk 2077 with an AI-generated Adam Jensen voice instead of V's original voice actor, Gavin Drea, Adam Jensen's voice actor Elias Toufexis (who was most recently in Starfield and set to appear in the now-cancelled Perfect Dark reboot) gave a succinct response: "No. Do not fucking do that."

No. Do not fucking do that. https://t.co/vQolcAP3TgAugust 2, 2025

Of course, the GenAI mod is built from Toufexis' performance as Jensen, with the actor having called this type of thing "theft" in the past. But even when you ignore the ramifications of taking an actor's performance and using it for this, it's just pretty lame, isn't it?

It's one thing to have some bad-sounding Peter Griffin voice model talk about some historical event for a dumb TikTok, or getting Plankton from SpongeBob to sing Chappell Roan (with both sucking, too), but playing an entire game with an AI voice model replacing the original actor's own lines is another. V, as a character, is also nothing like Adam Jensen – his voice hardly fits the character.

