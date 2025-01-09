Deus Ex Adam Jensen actor responds to potential story plans for the cyberpunk RPG's canceled sequel: "Hey this would have been fun huh?"
The game was reportedly canceled last year after two years of development
Almost a year on from reports that a new Deus Ex game had been canceled amid layoffs at Eidos-Montréal, fans have once again been reminded what could have been next for Adam Jensen, and his actor seems understandably disappointed, too.
In a recent interview on the From Script to Life YouTube channel (below), Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided writer Mark Cecere has been giving some insight into what the next game could have looked like. In the interview, he mentions that players were initially meant to go to the city of Rabi'ah after what eventually became the ending of Mankind Divided. Based on that, he says: "I would suspect the plan was to go to this new city," but "the story itself changed so much when we had to cut that I'm not sure where they would go with it after."
Despite this, Cecere suggests that Adam Jensen could "never catch up to the Illuminati," but "we did have one name that we could get rid of and that was the one that Jensen would have caught up to and done something. But the repercussions of it… by Jensen doing this, it causes Deus Ex, if that makes sense. And that's the tragedy of Jensen, is that he causes what happens after by doing something. He causes Bob Page to become Bob Page. That was where we were heading."
Cecere adds that he "was not involved" in the canceled project, although he was "in contact with people to try and get back in and be on the team," but obviously, things didn't end up working out for the game. "I would have loved to have been there to finish it off, but so far, no news since then," he says.
Of course, he's not the only one who'd have loved to have seen it completed, as fans reacting to the clip on Twitter are in immense pain thinking about what we've apparently lost. Adam Jensen actor Elias Toufexis himself has also chimed in, simply saying: "Hey this would have been fun huh?"
Toufexis hasn't been shy to share his thoughts on the canceled game before, having previously suggested that "Embracer Group may have dropped the ball on this one." Whether the game could ever see the light of day is another matter – it was reportedly in development for two years before its cancellation.
The video game industry is "a disaster zone" according to Starfield and Deux Ex star who had three projects canceled in quick succession.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.