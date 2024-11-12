Deus Ex actor tells the series' corporate overlords they "dropped the ball" over canceled sequel, because its protagonist is still his most popular character

Deus Ex's leading voice actor says the series' corporate overlords "dropped the ball" by canceling an upcoming game.

Elias Toufexis, who provided the voice of Adam Jensen in both Human Evolution and Mankind Divided, took to Twitter to note that "I've had major roles in extremely popular projects." The actor's resumé includes Star Trek, Supernatural, Starfield, and Assassin's Creed, but he says none of those roles are the ones he thinks he's best known for.

"At comic cons and conventions, you know what I still get asked to sign the most? Adam Jensen in Deus Ex." Admittedly, that's a pretty anecdotal means of keeping track, but even given Toufexis' prolific acting career, Jensen is one of the few times he's played a leading figure in a AAA project like the recent Deus Ex games. It's perfectly possible that such an important role in a major game revival draws him a lot of attention.

I've had major roles in extremely popular projects. Star Trek, Supernatural, etc et al...At Comicons and Conventions, you know what I still get asked to sign the most? Adam Jensen in Deus Ex.I feel like @embracergroup may have dropped the ball on this one. pic.twitter.com/BUL8urpiXKNovember 11, 2024

It's also attention that's unlikely to be built upon by a new game. Back in January, it was revealed that a third game in Eidos Montreal's Deus Ex series had been in development for two years - before it was abruptly cancelled by Embracer Group, the conglomerate that has shocked the industry over the past few years with its destructive campaign of layoffs, closures, and cancelations.

Toufexis hasn't kept his feelings quiet since then, blasting the industry as a "disaster zone" in February as he revealed he'd had three projects fall through in quick succession, and telling wannabe voice actors not to bother. And he's keeping that tone going now, suggesting that "I feel like Embracer group may have dropped the ball on this one," referring, it seems, to that cancelled third game. It seems unlikely that he'll manage to somehow fund a third game in spite of Embracer, but it's at least nice to see Toufexis' loyalty to his character - even if we've got no idea when we'll next get to see him.

