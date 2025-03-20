Romestead is a new co-op survival game where you've got to beat the hordes of undead to rebuild ancient Rome
They do say Rome wasn't built in a day - but they didn't mention the zombies
Romestead, a brand new survival co-op game, just got its world premiere at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.
In development at new developer studio Three Friends, founded by industry veterans, it's based around the fall of Ancient Rome. Here you'll work with your friends to fight off undead hordes as you attempt to rebuild the empire.
When you're not fighting, you'll be gathering the resources you need to rebuild, whether that's wood and stone or food to feed your people.
Exploration will yield even more benefits for your soon-to-be thriving home, and other elements like new weapons and armor.
You're going to need that too, as rebuilding ancient Rome isn't going to be straightforward. The undead hordes are going to attack your base, and there are other threats to be discovered as you explore too - from natural enemies like bears or wolves, to something else much more mythical.
And don't forget about all those Roman gods. You can pick who to dedicate your gratitudes to, which unlocks unique technologies, buildings, and upgrades to use in your new Rome. You'll only earn the Worship currency by completing quests, pledging your hard-earned resources and even sacrificing a faithful citizen or two.
“Romestead hits that sweet spot,” says Albert Säfström, co-founder and producer at Three Friends. “It combines the perspective and aesthetics of A Link to the Past with the progression of Terraria, and it just hits me right in the heart. Also, can we call it a ‘romelike’? I think we should.”
“The idea for Romestead largely comes from our love for the town-building and survival genre,” says Sam Bloom, fellow co-founder. “We wanted to create a game that would meld these genres and add a historical and mythological twist."
Romestead doesn't yet have a release date or even a loose window, but you can wishlist it right now on Steam or join the game's Discord to stay updated.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
