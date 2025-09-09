"I'm here to interrupt the Silksong": Peak devs echo Team Cherry by telling players the game is just "that evil," tease "the next biome" already in the works

Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally out, but get this, so are some other games. One of them is still-viral co-op climbing sim Peak, the creators of which have prepared a new update ahead of an even bigger update packing another biome.

"I'm here to interrupt the Silksong videos on your feed to drop some Peak patch notes," a new Tiktok video from co-developer Aggro Crab begins. (Content Warning dev Landfall, now part of Team Peak, is the other half of the team.)

The patch notes are thankfully available on Steam, headlined by a color blindness mode, a small reductions to the mesa biome's difficulty, and a smattering of fixes both major and minor. This includes an issue blocking players from obtaining the Endurance Badge.

"Meanwhile we're hard at work on the next biome," the studio says. "Stay tuned!"

To think, Peak was once shoved out with no expectations of getting or warranting major updates, but it's grown so large that the beast must be fed.

The changes to the mesa biome are also singled out in that video. Specifically, the rarity of the "Tornado Hell" variant has been "slightly" reduced, with the minimum time between tornado spawns also slightly increased.

Just as Team Cherry offered Silksong players, their eyes black and noses crooked, a tiny balance patch in a game that's intentionally very hard, Aggro Crab says the mesa is just that brutal.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We got a lot of reports thinking that it was a bug, but no, we really did just make it that evil," the devs say. "We have tuned it down a little bit, so let us know if it's a little better."

"We hope you enjoy Peak for the next two weeks": Co-op comedy devs acknowledge the incoming Hollow Knight Silksong-shaped black hole in style.