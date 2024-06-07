Manor Lords creator clarifies he planned to add regular ol’ walls in the city-builder's next update: "Wait, you guys thought I meant walls as in a siege system?"

After announcing that walls were incoming in the next patch, Manor Lords' creator clarifies he meant regular old walls - y'know, like the ones that are probably housing you now - rather than siege walls.

Earlier this week, Manor Lords' Greg Styczen let the community vote on what feature they wanted to see added to the city-builder in its next patch. The Manor Lords and Ladies chose 'Town Walls' over both 'Butchers' and further quality of life improvements, but some players were apparently confused by the options.

"Wait, you guys thought I meant walls as in a siege system?" Styczen asked over on the game's subreddit. "But the previous vote on Discord was that sieges should be postponed [until] after AI settlements are in... I just wanted to add a proper wooden town wall tool because you guys kept using the castle planner to wall your towns which causes a glitch (it wasn't meant for that)."

Styczen then gave the community another option. "I could pivot to focus on a proper stone castle and stone town wall but that update will take a month or two, especially since we're porting the game to UE5 which will slow me down," he explains, though he's unsure on whether players "have the patience" to wait that long.

The responses were surprisingly lax, with most basically commanding Styczen to do whatever he felt like doing. "Honestly, my first vote is that you take a vacation and make sure you're taking care of yourself," one comment reads. "My second vote is do whatever motivates you more. My third vote is I don't really care, I know it will be awesome."

"We support whatever decision you make and are supportive and understanding no matter which option you choose to work on," another says, with a third recommending that the developer ignores the "sea of endless individual options... Go with your gut." A surprisingly wholesome turnout.

Community feedback is probably overwhelmingly loud for Manor Lords, considering its both a record-breaking success and made (mostly) by just a single developer. Styczen recently shared that he felt "really stressed" after launching the early access game's long-awaited patch, which buffed archers and nerfed ale binging, among other changes, but the community seems content regardless.

