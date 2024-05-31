Manor Lords dev "really stressed" after the hit city builder's first official patch, which buffs archers, adds mourning, and cuts back on ale

The mastermind "solo" developer behind Manor Lords has shared concerns that his first official patch isn't quite ready for its release just yet.

Today saw the arrival of a big Manor Lords update - an event normally exciting for both devs and players. However, Slavic Magic founder Greg Styczeń says that he feels "really stressed" after launching the city builder's long-awaited patch. After revealing the new content in a post on Twitter, the dev explains some of his honest thoughts regarding the release and its timing: "I hope it goes well. I technically should wait another week and test it even more internally but I really wanted GOG, EGS and Game Pass players to not get stuck with old bugs for any longer."

The update, which contains a multitude of balance changes and bug fixes, was open for beta testing on Steam prior to today's full release. Despite Styczeń's anxiety about launching the patch officially for fans on all platforms, comments under Manor Lords' new 0.7.972 notes are generally positive - many players express their gratitude for the dev's hard work while others reassure him that they're grateful for the update's prompt arrival. "You are doing it right," writes one fan. "Try not to stress yourself out too much."

Addressing everything from "overly high ale consumption" to sheep that were "breeding exponentially" and taking over villages , patch 0.7.972 aims to better balance Manor Lords while improving players' overall quality of life. The update also adds immersive features like a mourning mechanic that temporarily blocks growth, new armour variations, visible carried corpses, and another patron saint unit - St. Maurice. If you want to delve further into the full patch and its content, you can find the extended notes on Steam .

