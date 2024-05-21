In some of 2024's best patch notes, Manor Lords dev rescues players from sheep that were "breeding exponentially" and taking over villages

Manor Lords developer Slavic Magic has come to the rescue of players overburdened by sheep.

For some context, Manor Lords players have been crying for help after unwittingly spawning out-of-control armies of sheep due to the fact that the game's breeding mechanic increases exponentially. Several reports have surfaced over the last few weeks showing villages and cities absolutely overrun by sheep, leading to markets flooded with sheep and wool with nowhere to keep the excess, not to mention all the land for the sheep themselves. Well, the latest Manor Lords patch fixes all of that by simply capping the sheep spawning rate to one new calf per 10 days, max.

Halting the sheep's plan for world domination is only one small part of the massive Manor Lords update, which is getting a test run on the game's new experimental branch before hitting the full game. Elsewhere in the full changelog are a myriad of gameplay and balance tweaks, minor changes to various systems, and a ton of fixes for bugs and crashes.

Oh, there is also a handful of visual improvements, including: "Tuned field dirt UV wiggle to make those huge vegetable gardens players were making less wavy." You heard it here first, folks: less wavy vegetable gardens. In hindsight, now that players don't have to worry about the wee calf they bred taking over their whole town, maybe they can appreciate the little things.

