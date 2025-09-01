Call of Duty drops a whopping 100 GB on PS5, and fans think it's due to Battlefield 6: "Competition is always good for gaming"

Even though we've gone from tiny, 8 MB memory cards to 1 TB solid-state drives, it feels like we have less space than ever due to how massive game files have become. Plenty are well over 100 GB, and Call of Duty was the same until a recent update reduced it to a much more manageable 25 GB.

Somehow, Call of Duty on the PS5 has gone from a whopping 126 GB to just 25 GB. That's a 101 GB decrease, almost big enough to fit Red Dead Redemption 2. On the PS4, it's less impressive, going from 81 GB to 62 GB – but that's still a nice little space-saver.

Multiple people respond that this is the "best thing CoD has done in years." I also frequently find myself having to delete a game to make room for another, or in the case of something as big as CoD used to be, having to delete half my gaming library. So, this change is going to make keeping the game installed much less of a burden for people.

Insane. Battlefield 6 announces that its minimum install size is 55gb, with recommended 80gb. Not even a month later CoD optimizes their install by reducing it by over 100gb. Competition is always good for gaming. https://t.co/PoyHOplO5dAugust 30, 2025

Naturally, developers are often looking for ways to optimize their games, but one person believes Battlefield 6 could have been the motivating factor here. "Battlefield 6 announces that its minimum install size is 55 GB, with recommended 80 GB," they write. "Not even a month later, CoD optimizes its install by reducing it by over 100 GB. Competition is always good for gaming."

I doubt it took just one month to remove around 80% of the size of CoD, but there is a chance this was done to prepare for people wanting to try both games. Some would simply delete CoD to try Battlefield 6 and then reinstall it later – or not, if they preferred EA's shooter.

Whatever the case, I'm glad. I can fit more games on my PS5 now, and that's a win in my book.

