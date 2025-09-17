This hyper-popular board game kickstarted a tabletop revolution, and it's never been cheaper

I don't throw terms like 'legendary' and 'hyper-popular' around lightly, but when it comes to board games like Catan, I think I'm justified. And as luck would have it, you can grab the most recent version for a record-low price right now.

Catan 6th Edition is currently just $34.99 at Amazon instead of the usual $54.99, thanks to a discount of 36% overall. Considering how the update only came out this year and has improved on what many (including little ol' me) consider to be one of the best board games as is, that's worth a shoutout. As far as modern board games go, few have had so significant an impact as Catan.

Catan - or Settlers of Catan, as it used to be known - has been kicking around since 1995, so it's become a familiar sight on shelves the world over. But it's easy to forget how big a deal this thing was back then. Catan changed board games forever when it first launched thanks to innovative mechanics that ventured beyond the roll-and-play classics of the time, not to mention a level of accessibility that gave it broad appeal. It also established a style of game ('Eurogame') that has since taken over the industry. As noted in our Catan review, it's a "milestone that still stands in 2025."

For many, Catan is their "gateway" game; the thing that got them into tabletop gaming. It's not necessarily as deep or complex as the projects that came after, but it remains an essential foundation for the industry and is still as popular now as it's ever been. That, and its approachable nature, make Catan a game I think everyone should have on their shelf.

So, why grab this version instead of previous editions? Revealed at the beginning of the year, Catan 6th Edition was pitched as "modernizing" the board game and "updating it to today's standards." That involves a more streamlined rulebook that's easier to learn, refreshed artwork for the box, cards, and components, and adding handy storage solutions. I've been hands-on with this version as well as the previous one, and you can tell that a lot of effort has gone into making the instructions cleaner and easy to get your head around. The artwork feels more modern as well, and is a step up from older designs.

