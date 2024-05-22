Best Buy is leading the charge in PS5 deals ahead of Memorial Day - these are the four games I’d actually buy this week

We’re just under a week away from official Memorial Day sales, but Best Buy is already pulling out all the stops in its PS5 deals game. You’ll find plenty of savings on the shelves right now, but where I usually see bargain bucket titles tacking up most of the day-to-day discounts these aisles are lined with real bargains on some of the latest titles. More specifically - there are four games I’d be buying in a snap if I had today’s prices to play with; Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Dead Island 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Take Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, for example. You’ll find it at just $24.99 over at Best Buy (was $49.99) - a new record-low price. This is a regularly discounted title these days, but it still only ever dropped to $30 in the past. Dead Island 2 is a personal highlight, and I wish I’d waited for this fantastic $19.99 sale price.

Yes, the long-awaited successor has seemingly dipped to $29.99 permanently, but paying just $20 for the whole game is a steal - especially considering it’s a little difficult to find right now. Throw in a massive $40 discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and a brand new record-low $34.99 sale price on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and this sale is shaping up pretty well.

This week’s Memorial Day PS5 deals are certainly off to a good start and we’re still five days away from the main event. You’ll find my four picks outlined a little more just below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page.

1. Dead Island 2 | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Dead Island 2 has already taken a massive price drop down to $29.99 at Best Buy, but the retailer has just slashed a further $10 off that final price. That means you’re getting the zombie murder simulator for just $19.99 - excellent value. Buy it if: ✅ You like gore

✅ You enjoyed the original games

✅ You enjoy melee combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You want sophisticated storytelling Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS

2. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage | $49.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - This is a brand new record-low price on the standard edition of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Previous sales only ever took us down to $30 before this week, so if you’re yet to jump into the latest adventure this is a fantastic opportunity. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer a smaller world

✅ You want AC to return to its stealth roots

✅ You like a focused storyline Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer larger open worlds Price Check: Amazon: $24.99 | Walmart: $40.65

3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The biggest saving in this selection of Best Buy’s PS5 deals sits on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s currently a massive $40 off at Best Buy, and considering it’s only ever been $5 cheaper than this once in the past (very briefly) that’s a fantastic discount. You’ll find it for $29.99 at Best Buy right now. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Fallen Order

✅ You’re a Star Wars fan ✅ You want more combat options Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn’t enjoy the previous game Price Check: Amazon: $29.99 | Walmart: $44.68



4. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - Avatar has also dropped to a brand new record low price this week, with a $35 discount on the original $69.99 MSRP. That’s impressive considering this is often a full-priced game on the shelves, only generally dropping to $49.99 a couple of times this year, and only recently making its way down to $40. Buy it if: ✅ You like big open-world games

✅ You’re a fan of the franchise ✅ You enjoy ranged combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You don’t know the franchise Price Check: Amazon: $34.99 | Walmart: $39.97



