In a win for physical game collectors, Battlefield 6's PS5 disc apparently includes the entire shooter, meaning no massive extra downloads unless EA's day-one patch is particularly large

In the era of game-key cards and the likes of Doom: The Dark Ages shipping on a disk with 85mb, it's getting rough out here for game preservation. While we're still getting a fair amount of full releases on discs, it's becoming more and more common for physical copies to be virtually useless without an internet connection – basically coming as code-in-a-box releases with a few more steps.

That doesn't look to be the case for Battlefield 6, though. Reddit user grecea_vlad posted that they received their copy of the upcoming shooter, answering some questions from fellow members in the community. One user asks if the game is playable without connecting to the internet and downloading anything. The poster responds that yes, the game is on the disk and is playable without a connection, with a 68gb install included.

Not only that, but (as spotted by Eurogamer) grecea_vlad also notes that the servers are online right now, so for the lucky few who have managed to get their hands on the game early, they'll be able to get a head start on leveling up online. Of course, there's very likely going to be a day one patch for the game when it does release – as is the norm nowadays – and you won't have anything to play outside of the campaign if you aren't online either. Let's just hope the Xbox disc follows suit, and we'll at least be able to access the campaign for years to come.

