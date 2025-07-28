Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor thinks it was "so much fun" to play a Dark Justiciar, but she's "team white-haired Shadowheart all the way" herself: "Get her adopting those owlbears"

It's safe to say that every Baldur's Gate 3 actor likely has a preferred "canon" storyline for the companion they play – and the voice behind Shadowheart, Jennifer English, is certainly no exception.

This article contains story spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3's second and third acts.

The talented voice actor behind Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3 and Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reveals which path she thinks players should take in a new interview with Fall Damage. While English says she loves "both branches" that Shadowheart players can choose from – the Dark Justiciar route and the one in which her hair turns white in Act 3 after fans opt to have her spare Nightsong during Act 2 – she does still have a preference.

"Love both branches of her," admits the actor. "It was so much fun to play Dark Justiciar Shadow Heart, and there's so much depth to the Selune side of things – but as far as being a player is concerned, team white-haired Shadowheart all the way. Get her adopting those owlbears, do you know what I mean?"

As a fan myself, I do indeed know what she means – and I, for one, agree that cracking Shadowheart's stone-cold surface is the way to go.

English doesn't relate as well to Shadowheart as she does to other characters that she's voiced, however. According to the actor, her own personality aligns much better with that of another beloved RPG companion's – none other than Maelle's in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. "I think I feel that I, Jen, am more similar to Maelle, especially as a teenager – very similar." She then jokes that she might not be "as cool," but she still relates better to Maelle than Shadowheart.

"Not as cool, not in any way as cool, nor can I swordfight," jests the actor, "but [I'm] closer in personality and energy to Maelle… but Shadowheart is so badass – I wish I were as cool as that."

Shadowheart is pretty badass, to be fair. Elsewhere in the interview, English discusses some of the Cleric's most "iconic lines," including the "God's favorite princess" line that was actually made canon in the RPG after it went viral via online memes.

She also shares another personal opinion regarding how players should approach Baldur's Gate 3 when it comes to Shadowheart – not as her Origin character, because then you lose loads of my conversational dialogue" in-game.

Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor was "pretty unsurprised" to learn she played the RPG's most-romanced character: "People are going to love this, and love her"