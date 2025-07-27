Baldur's Gate 3 star obviously thinks Shadowheart is "so badass" but relates more to her Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 character: "Not in any way as cool, nor can I swordfight"

Video game actor Jennifer English obviously agrees with the rest of us and thinks her Baldur's Gate 3 character Shadowheart is cool as hell, but she personally relates more to her only marginally less cool role as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Speaking to Fall Damage about her career and most famous lines, the star said that she feels "more similar to Maelle" than Shadowheart, "especially me as a teenager, very similar." She describes that she was "not as cool, not in any way as cool, nor can I swordfight, but [I'm] closer in personality and energy to Maelle," who's a rebellious young boss-killer in the French RPG.

Still, that doesn't take anything away from the Baldur's Gate 3 fan favorite. "Shadowheart is so badass - I wish I was as cool as that," English added.

While both characters are obviously standouts in their respective games, there's many routes Shadowheart can go down depending on what choices the player makes. "I loved both branches," English said. "It was so much fun to play Dark Justiciar Shadowheart, and there's so much depth to the Selune side of things. But as far as being a player is concerned, team white-haired Shadowheart all the way. Get her adopting those owlbears." Hear, hear.

Elsewhere, Jennifer English also said that first-time players should absolutely not choose Shadowheart as an origin character. Why? Well, because you miss out on all her sweet, conversational dialogue, of course. Proof? "You can't just stick your hand in every strange hole you come across!" A classic if I do say so myself.

