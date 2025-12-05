Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor says she would have "absolutely f***ing floundered" if she were cast in Larian's RPG at the start of her career: "It's so overwhelming"

A couple of years have passed now since Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate 3 into the wild, but the behemoth RPG hasn't left the limelight – and unsurprisingly, nor has its talented cast, with actors still sharing their experience working on the D&D-inspired gem.

Shadowheart actor Jennifer English is beloved for her skill and role as the unapologetically perfect half-elf – but her work on Baldur's Gate 3 was anything but easy. The actor reveals as much in a new interview at Rhode Island Comic Con 2025, explaining that she wouldn't have been able to ace the role as she did recently if she had tried to take it on toward the start of her career. According to English, it just would've been too much.

"I think I couldn't have done Baldur's Gate 3 at the beginning of my career," she admits. "I would have absolutely fucking floundered because it's so overwhelming. I've done theater, I've done film, I've done everything. Theater is mainly what I did when I first graduated, and that is a million times easier than doing a video game because you're with another person. You have weeks to rehearse. You're working closely with the director."

BALDUR'S GATE III (Rhode Island Comic Con 2025) - YouTube Watch On

It's not the same when working with games like Larian Studios' RPG – as English explains to the audience, it's all so sudden. "You've got this time [in theater and film], whereas when you do video games, you are thrust into it. You're basically sight-reading – and it's Baldur's Gate 3. Try and explain that to a person who might not have ever played video games before." Well, I mean… she's got a point there, I'd say, as a hardened fan myself.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the game with, er, a NSFW bear scene and plenty of other shenanigans that may or may not be too out there to describe here. That hasn't stopped it from standing the test of time as one of the best RPGs around, however, and I'd argue actors like English are a massive part of why the title has proven so successful. Each of the iconic Baldur's Gate 3 companions brings a unique personality, story, and reason to keep playing.

