Baldur's Gate 3 director promises "something shiny, something big" for Larian's next RPG: "It's going to take a little bit of time, but ... I think you're going to like it"

Baldur's Gate 3 director and Larian CEO Swen Vincke has offered a hint as to the developer's next project, promising the community "something big."
Speaking in a community celebration on Larian's brand-new YouTube channel, Vincke acknowledged Baldur's Gate 3's first anniversary, which hit last week. Praising players' passion for the game, he said that "you have no idea how much energy developers like us take from feedback like yours."
He goes on to promise that "we're going to take all of that energy and convert it into something new, something shiny, something big." We still know very little about either of the two RPGs that Larian is working on, but this isn't the first time Vincke has teased the size of the studio's next project - in a recent anniversary interview with PC Gamer, he noted that the technology Larian had built up through Baldur's Gate 3 and its Divinity games was designed to make big games.
Alas, "it's going to take a little bit of time" before we get to see the new fruit of Larian's labors. Again, that's no real surprise - there was a six-year gap between Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur's Gate 3, and even the latter's lengthy early access period could only fill half of that time. As he closes his message and passes things over to the community, however, Vincke does at least note that "by the time it's finished, I think you're going to like it."
That's another thing that Vincke has said more than once recently. Elsewhere in that anniversary interview, he said that Larian's canned versions of both Baldur's Gate 3's DLC and Baldur's Gate 4 were playable before they were axed, but that they were "something you all would have liked." Talk about salt in the wound.
As Baldur's Gate 3 hits its first anniversary, here's why we've poured a cumulative 3,550 hours into Larian's world-beating RPG.
I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.