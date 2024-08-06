Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director has RPG fans wrapped around his finger as he teases that Larian "won't be putting Easter eggs in any of our videos, until we do"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has just launched its new community-focused YouTube channel, but the RPG's director of publishing is being exceptionally vague when it comes to confirming whether or not we'll see any Easter eggs hidden in the videos.

In the Channel from Hell launch video, which was posted yesterday, senior communications developer Aoife Wilson teases that we can expect behind-the-scenes footage and documentary-style goodness, as well as streams, updates on what Larian is getting up to, and more. It definitely sounds like it'll be worth tuning into for anyone craving more morsels of Baldur's Gate 3, but should we temper our expectations when it comes to Easter eggs? Maybe, or maybe not, according to a purposely confusing post shared by publishing director Michael Douse.

Introducing Larian: Channel From Hell! - YouTube Watch On

"Just [for your information], we won't be putting Easter eggs in any of our videos, until we do. So relax," Douse writes . "Once we do, don't worry, we will have done. Until then, we won't have done it. So it won't have happened, so why would you be worrying about that?"

Well, that's not very relaxing at all – Douse has truly got us wrapped around his finger. Now we have no choice but to scour each video that's published, just to make sure we don't accidentally overlook something hidden in the background.

In a way, it's very fitting – after all, principal narrative designer Lawrence Schick previously hinted that "every stone will not be turned for years" in the RPG itself, meaning that both fans and Larian developers alike will be discovering new stuff for a long time to come. With that in mind, it makes sense that something similar could apply with the studio's new YouTube channel, too. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled – who knows where a secret might be lurking?

