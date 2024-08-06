Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director has RPG fans wrapped around his finger as he teases that Larian "won't be putting Easter eggs in any of our videos, until we do"
Keep an eye out, just in case
Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has just launched its new community-focused YouTube channel, but the RPG's director of publishing is being exceptionally vague when it comes to confirming whether or not we'll see any Easter eggs hidden in the videos.
In the Channel from Hell launch video, which was posted yesterday, senior communications developer Aoife Wilson teases that we can expect behind-the-scenes footage and documentary-style goodness, as well as streams, updates on what Larian is getting up to, and more. It definitely sounds like it'll be worth tuning into for anyone craving more morsels of Baldur's Gate 3, but should we temper our expectations when it comes to Easter eggs? Maybe, or maybe not, according to a purposely confusing post shared by publishing director Michael Douse.
"Just [for your information], we won't be putting Easter eggs in any of our videos, until we do. So relax," Douse writes. "Once we do, don't worry, we will have done. Until then, we won't have done it. So it won't have happened, so why would you be worrying about that?"
Well, that's not very relaxing at all – Douse has truly got us wrapped around his finger. Now we have no choice but to scour each video that's published, just to make sure we don't accidentally overlook something hidden in the background.
In a way, it's very fitting – after all, principal narrative designer Lawrence Schick previously hinted that "every stone will not be turned for years" in the RPG itself, meaning that both fans and Larian developers alike will be discovering new stuff for a long time to come. With that in mind, it makes sense that something similar could apply with the studio's new YouTube channel, too. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled – who knows where a secret might be lurking?
The scrapped Baldur's Gate 3 add-on was playable when Larian canned it, and director Swen Vincke has some salt for the wound: "It's something you all would have liked."
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.