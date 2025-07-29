Baldur's Gate 3 dev says players with over 60 hours in the RPG "are just scraping average," so it's time to get those rookie numbers up – but with nearly 2,000 hours myself I'm not sure how to feel

As a Baldur's Gate 3 stan, I can't help but feel like I could spend thousands of hours in Larian Studios' Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG – but not everyone feels that way, apparently.



In fact, most players apparently don't even hit 100 hours – rookie numbers, y'all. Publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse reveals as much in a new online post, unveiling the median time fans playing on PC via Steam spend in Baldur's Gate 3. "The median time played for BG3 on Steam is 62 hours and 55 minutes," writes the lead. "Which means that those of you clocking in over 60 hours are just scraping average."

Judging by how long it takes players to beat the main story of Baldur's Gate 3 on average, the 62-hour and 55-minute figure would mean that most people don't ever see the curtains close on Act 3. According to HowLongToBeat, the main story clocks in at 72 hours, while the main and side story combined take a whopping 114 hours to complete. Those trying to 100% the game, on the other hand, pour at least 174 Hours into the RPG.

As someone with nearly 2,000 hours in Baldur's Gate 3 (yes, I need to touch grass), I'm genuinely surprised to learn that a plethora of players stop mid-Act 3. Admittedly, though, I have a fair share of save files myself that were cut short during the final chapter… that damn character creator is just too enticing, I suppose. I'm not, however, alone with my hundreds or thousands of hours – comments see other dedicated stans posting their in-game time.

One player jokingly writes, "oops," replying with a screenshot of their own impressive 3,32.1 hours spent playing. Another jests, "I did my part for sure," responding with an image that showcases their 1,075.4 hours in Baldur's Gate 3. It's nice to see so many D&D-brained, like-minded fans. Now we just need Baldur's Gate 4 – and thankfully, Hasbro has previously admitted it's "talking to lots of partners" about developing the sequel.

Until then, we'll just have to make do with more Baldur's Gate 3 playthroughs. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a new Tav to customize and a city not to let burn.

