Astarion actor's Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough finally makes it to the RPG's wildest sex scene: "Oops I did a bad thing"

Baldur's Gate 3 is filled with branching narrative choices, but none of them hold a candle to the most important decision you can make in the game: who to get freaky with back at camp. Astarion's voice actor Neil Newbon stumbled upon one of the stranger sex scenes in the game, and no it's not the one with the bear that got Larian banned from TikTok.

In the video below, you can see Newbon already getting excited at the prospect of having a Mind Flayer's tentacles wrapped around his warm body. Through a wide smile, he mutters "how did we get here?" as The Emperor moves closer and extends out its smooth purple hands.

Neil and Tom’s reaction to *that* scene with The Emperor. What an inkredibly funny stream that was yesterday, I think we were all left mind blown after that 😂 pic.twitter.com/IxllkknCcBSeptember 10, 2024

Newbon, clearly caught off guard by the proposal of lying with a Mindflayer, doesn't hesitate to continue embracing his newfound love – laughing as the wild sex scene unfolds around him. The two characters levitate into the air, opening their minds to the expanse of the Astral Plane.

After all is said and done Newbon sits back in his chair and simply says "oops, I did a bad thing" as he realizes that Astarion is probably going to be upset with him, but hey, it's not every day you get to sleep with a Mind Flayer. So shoot your shot king.

We've all been here before, and some of us even romanced The Emperor again on a second playthrough. Unfortunately, after the scene was over Neil said "Mind Flayer boyfriend? Nah I'm good," so I don't believe things are going to work out between them.

While it might not have worked out for Neil and The Emperor, plenty of community members have already begun using the official mod tools to add even more chaotic options to the game.

