The Baldur's Gate 3 mod that lets you add every companion to your party is about to get even more chaotic

Patch 7 has finally arrived to Baldur's Gate 3 , and it looks like Larian Studios was as eager as the community to try out some of the newly officially integrated mods - including the popular party limit remover, a mod that's about to get even better.

One of the "very first" mods, as publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse reveals in a recent post , that Larian tested publicly post Patch 7 was one that axes the pesky party limit in Baldur's Gate 3. Created by PixellBytes and aptly dubbed the "Adjustable Party Limit" mod, it allows fans to add any and every companion to their adventuring crew. At first glance, this could put the game's difficulty balance at risk.

Tackling goblins with eight people is easier than proving victorious with just four, after all. Not for long, though - as PixellBytes describes in a comment on Larian's playthrough with the Adjustable Party Limit mod enabled, adjustable difficulty is underway: "If anyone is worried about the effect this mod might have on balance, I am currently developing a difficulty adjustment mod called 'Tactician Enhanced.'"

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 Mod Showcase - Adjustable Party Limit With Wolfheart - YouTube Watch On

The new spin-off mod will "add additional ways to make the game harder, including options to have the difficulty scale up as your party grows." Neither fans nor Larian will have to wait long to give it a go, either - PixellBytes says that they're "releasing that mod within the next two weeks on the same platforms Adjustable Party Limit is on, so stay tuned for that!" The adjustable difficulty also isn't all that they've got in store.

PixellBytes plans "to continue supporting this mod with both quality-of-life updates and bug fixes," as well as "more mods to make this one more enjoyable" - like Tactician Enhanced. I can't wait to tackle the city with all of my companions myself, but I also personally want to see Larian publicly engage with more community creations as the studio did with the Adjustable Party Limit mod - can you imagine a chaotic, full-blown modded playthrough from the developers?

Baldur's Gate 3 fans unlock forbidden D&D-style modding allowing for "level editing, save editing, and more" that Larian felt it "wouldn't be able to support"