33 hotfixes later, the infamous Baldur's Gate 3 bug Larian said it "probably" squashed lives on, and the RPG's fans can't help but keep rooting for it: "I don’t want them to fix this particular bug"

Despite Larian Studios' hopeful assertion that the infamous Baldur's Gate 3 portrait bug was "probably" resolved in a recent hotfix, fans of the Dungeons & Dragons RPG say it's still present in-game – and just as amusing to see as always.

Back in April, the long-awaited Patch 8 arrived and brought everything to Baldur's Gate 3 from cross-play to 12 new subclasses, such as the Circle of Stars Druid – but it never did fix the bug that transforms Tav's and their party's UI portraits into what fans hilariously dubbed "Zoom call" shots. In fact, a whopping 32 hotfixes over two years didn't manage to properly address the bug – and now, it seems we can make that 33 hotfixes.

Last week's 33rd hotfix, or "room temperature fix," as Larian Studios jokingly calls it in the official patch notes, was supposed to have "fixed, probably this time really maybe, the weird character portraits." Did it, though? Apparently not, as one fan reveals on Reddit. The poster points out that Larian said it resolved the awkward portrait bug on July 31st, only for them to personally encounter it in-game just a few days later on August 3rd.

Attached to the thread is a screenshot of Gale appearing particularly lifeless in his portrait – a cold, hard stare players thought they'd never see again after Hotfix #33. Not all are unhappy, though. "Honestly, this bug has been there for so long," comments one such fan. "I would miss the occasional Zoom call Shadowheart." Another responder agrees, saying they "love" it. There are other posts confirming the bug's post-patch presence, too.

Elsewhere on Reddit, a player makes a similar post, writing, "You can't be serious…" Under their words sits a screenshot of their Baldur's Gate 3 companions looking dead inside – the same "Zoom call" expression the community knows so well now. "And Larian thought they fixed this," replies a fellow player. Another admits, "To be fair, they said maybe." One even declares they "don't want them to fix this particular bug."

Who knows, maybe we'll even see it in the "two very ambitious RPGs" Larian is cooking up now, including the potentially Arthurian legend-aligned project codenamed Excalibur. Only time will tell for sure, but I'll be keeping my fingers crossed.

