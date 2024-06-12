Following historical error complaints, Assassin's Creed Shadows director promises the trailer's architectural inaccuracies will be ironed out for the RPG's launch

A historical inaccuracy in the Assassin's Creed Shadows reveal trailer won't be in the final release, according to the game's director.

In the Assassin's Creed Shadow's reveal trailer last month, the internet noticed some architectural details didn't align with the game's historical Feudal Japan setting. Namely, the trailer's square-shaped tatami mats would traditionally have a rectangular shape in the scene where warlord Oda Nobunaga meets with his entourage. Skip to the 1-minute 21-second mark to see for yourself.

Assassin's Creed is of course a fictional series featuring mythical beasts and ancient aliens, but it's normally renowned for its attention to historical details. Assassin's Creed Unity's rendition of the Notre Dame helped rebuild the actual cathedral after a fire set out in 2019 and look no further than Assassin's Creed Mirage's 9th Century Baghdad, a city so faithfully recreated it made a historian cry.

Regardless, after other such inaccuracies began to circulate on Japanese social media, game director Charles Benoit decided to clear the air. "As for the tatami, I think they are correct in the actual game," Benoit said in an interview with Game Watch, translated by Automaton.

"We have been working with experts in Japan from day one of development" continues Benoit, before adding that the team also collaborated with Ubisoft's Japanese divisions in Tokyo and Osaka. "We always try to correct mistakes as much as possible."

Since that cinematic trailer, Assassin's Creed Shadows has properly entered the light to reveal all the tricks hiding under its sleeve. The RPG will let players go through most of the game as either one of its two protagonists, the tankier Yasuke or the stealthier Naoe, as Ubisoft is "not really strong-arming anyone to switch back." That's a nice option, though my choice paralysis is rearing its head.

