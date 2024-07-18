Assassin's Creed Shadows romance will boast "more developed relationships" for Naoe and Yasuke, says Ubisoft lead

An Assassin's Creed Shadows lead has explained how romantic relationships will work for dual protagonists Naoe and Yasuke.

In the video below, YouTuber JorRaptor speaks to Assassin's Creed Shadows associate narrative director Brooke Davies about romance in the forthcoming Ubisoft game. Davies says that what's "unique in Shadows is we're going to have some more developed relationships," letting Naoe and Yasuke get to know side characters better.

We Got Good & Bad Assassin's Creed Shadows News... - YouTube Watch On

"So it's not like a dating simulator," Davies continues. "We do have really more serious relationships, a long-term relationship, to develop," the associate narrative director added, which sure sounds like Naoe and Yasuke can have relationships that evolve over the course of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

However, Davies also said that Shadows will have some "lighter romances as well," which could indicate some flings for Shadows' dual protagonists. It sounds like Ubisoft is attempting to offer long-term and short-term relationships for Naoe and Yasuke in Shadows.

The YouTuber posits that this sounds a lot like romance in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which had relationships evolving over multiple quests and short-term flings for Alexios and Kassandra. You could romance Kyra over multiple quests with branching storylines, or you could simply sleep with a local blacksmith.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches later this year on October 15 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Ubisoft just recently apologized for using an unauthorized flag design in Assassin's Creed Shadows' concept art, and has said that it won't use the design anymore, despite it being offered in the game's collector's edition.

