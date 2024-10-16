This multiplayer life sim is like Animal Crossing in outer space with Mario Party minigames, and it's just what I needed this Steam Next Fest

The Steam Next Fest is here, which means plenty of wholesome demos for cozy game lovers like myself to explore - and Galactic Getaway might just be one of the best I've played yet.

Akrew's debut life sim started as a Kickstarter project, and boy has it blossomed into so much more since then. Upon hopping into the demo, I'm instantly reminded of games like Animal Crossing . From the little chibi-style characters to the relaxing vibes akin to those you'll find within Nintendo 's beloved sim series, Galactic Getaway undeniably draws inspiration from Animal Crossing for its visuals - and also much of its gameplay.

The first thing I did in-game was gather plants, befriend animals, and collect materials from nodes like rocks. I felt like I was back in New Horizons , plucking the weeds off of my island and shaking trees. Stardew Valley came to mind, too, especially after I received seeds to plant and farm. While the features feel familiar, especially as I've played my fair share of sims, the game isn't quite like any other title alone - it's a mashup of many.

Sure, there's the building, crafting, decorating, fishing, and gathering typical of most farming games, but there are other elements to Galactic Getaway sprinkled in that almost make me forget its advertised identity as a life sim. The minigames are just one example of something that should feel out of place, but they somehow fit seamlessly in between all of the collecting and tending. Think Mario Party - if its minigames existed within Animal Crossing instead.

Galactic Getaway Teaser June 2024 - YouTube Watch On

You can engage in space races, zoom around in go-karts, compete in laser tag games, solve puzzles, and more. Everything is as colorful and vibrant as it is in Mario Party, too, which made me feel like a kid playing with my family after school on the Wii all over again. The Nintendo-esque mood Galactic Getaway manages to put me in doesn't end with Animal Crossing or Mario Party, though - there's even a bit of Pokemon flair in there.

While animals are your villagers in Animal Crossing, they're companions that you can collect in Galactic Getaway. When you approach one, a familiar line straight from Pokemon pops up letting you know that a "wild" creature "appears." From there, you can befriend it by feeding it and telling it silly jokes. It's a cute twist on Pokemon's iconic monster-collecting mechanics, and it's just the cherry on top of the genuinely entertaining, wholesome cake that Akrew's game is.

The best part of all of this, however, is the fact that it's enjoyable in multiplayer with up to 30 friends - and yes, you read that number right. Think of all the chaotic, cozy fun you could have with your pals, and give the demo a go on Steam . I personally can't wait to experience the full game when it finally releases later down the line, but for now, I'd recommend trying Galactic Getaway while Valve 's seasonal Steam Next Fest is still kicking.

