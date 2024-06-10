The new Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC features comic art by a legendary Batman artist

Night Springs, the first DLC expansion for Remedy Entertainment's hit survival horror game Alan Wake 2, has arrived and it contains new art by fan favorite comics artist Christian Ward.

Ward, who recently wrote and drew the three-issue Batman: City of Madness limited series for DC, confirmed on his Twitter account on June 8 that he was the creator behind the art, sharing the below page as an example.

The title Night Springs has many different connotations within the world of Alan Wake. It's the name of a fictional TV show and media franchise that's very clearly inspired, in part, by The Twilight Zone. There are several locations with that name and there's even a song of the same title tied into the new expansion.

Most intriguing, however, is the fact that Night Springs is also the title of a previous Alan Wake comic, published back in 2011. That short story was written by Sam Lake and Mikko Rautalahti, with art by Amin Amat and Gerry Kissell, and colors by Shari Chankhamma.

The new DLC is split into three episodes in which players control transformed versions of familiar characters. In 'Time Breaker' you play "The Actor" - a performer who looks eerily like Bright Falls sheriff Tim Breaker. 'North Star' allows you to play as "The Sibling" - a character who may well be Jesse Faden from a different Remedy game, 2019's Control. Finally, 'Number One Fan' casts you as "The Waitress" - a character based on Rose Marigold.

Alan Wake II: Night Springs is out now. A second DLC is currently in development.

