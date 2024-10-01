After John Wick and Game of Thrones got their own indie games, indie publisher Devolver starts new label with a "new approach to licensed games"

Indie publisher Devolver Digital has started a new publishing label called Big Fan Games dedicated to licensed projects.

Devolver itself already has some experience publishing licensed titles, including the 2018 strategy game Reigns: Game of Thrones and the 2020 mobile game Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows, but now it's seeking a "new approach" to adaptations of existing franchises. Bithell Games' 2019 tactical RPG John Wick Hex and the 2023 beat 'em up Hellboy Web of Wyrd have also joined Devolver's roster of adaptations under the newly formed Big Fan Games label.

"Like you, we’re really into games. But when it comes to 'licensed games', we think there’s room for a new approach," reads a press release. "One where indie developers get to make the call. To take some risks and explore unique ideas that aren’t dictated by spreadsheets. So we formed Big Fan to help make that dream a reality. From a team that carries a deep bench of experience working with games and entertainment properties like Dune, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Lord of the Rings, Hellboy, Evil Dead, John Wick, Blair Witch, The Power Rangers and more."



Big Fan doesn't have any new games to announce at the moment, but its website does have a (currently empty) 'coming soon' tab that will presumably be populated with licensed adaptations at some point.

"It’s easy for us to make grand statements in a press release, but we like to think we can back them up," Big Fan says. "Collectively, we’ve published a lot of different games on a lot of different platforms, some of which you might have even heard of. Our work includes collaborations with like-minded teams at Disney, Dark Horse Comics, Rebellion, Lionsgate, and more. We are actively working with these partners right now, with more on the way."

