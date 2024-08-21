After 7 years, magical ARPG Mages of Mystralia returns for a long-awaited sequel

Echoes of Mystralia, a sequel to 2017's Mages of Mystralia, was just revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Sid Meier's Civilization® VII.

In its world premiere trailer, developer Borealys Games offered a recap of the events that led to the first game, with stunning art showing a tiny fortress orbiting precariously around a stricken planet. This time out, however, you're not playing as original protagonist Zia, but as a new, male character instead. He'll still be helped along his journey by a series of colorful characters, with Borealys' impressive designs really helping set things apart.

Wishlist Echoes of Mystralia now on Steam

As well as those characters, there's a seriously colorful and varied world, and a look at combat and exploration that certainly seems to be a step up from 2017's already impressive original. As you journey, answering a divine call to collect the worlds' memories, you'll develop new skills and make your way through diverse biomes. There's a look at a pretty deep elemental skill tree, and a look at how you'll put those elemental skills to good use - with waves of fire, crackling lightning, rapid dashes. And you'll want to master all of those skills if you want to take on the massive guardians that threaten your journey.

Right now, there's no sign of a release date, but Echoes of Mystralia is now available to wishlist on Steam, and you can find out more about the sequel at its official website, EchoesofMystralia.com.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.