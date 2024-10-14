"We were on fire with something to prove" - 15 years later, Naughty Dog veterans call Uncharted 2 the game that "completely changed our lives"

Uncharted 2 has turned 15 years old, and while the thought of that may turn some of you into dust, those who worked on the iconic game are taking the opportunity to reminisce instead.

Over the weekend, Naughty Dog and other industry figures like Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to flag the beloved adventure game's big milestone, leading to some reaction from those who worked on Uncharted 2 many moons ago. Current studio head Neil Druckmann says the game "completely changed our lives," with an accompanying image showing a Neil Young-mann.

Like it was yesterday! Uncharted 2 completely changed our lives! https://t.co/0aKXJVw3ct pic.twitter.com/YPYT3hjJrROctober 13, 2024

In response to a Keighley tweet reminding everyone that Uncharted 2 was announced by famed poet of our time Busta Rhymes, Bruce Straley says the game showed a Naughty Dog on fire with "something to prove."

"The Playable Summer Blockbuster," he says. "A building that collapsed in-game & not in a cutscene. A train that actually careened & moved through 3d space, not just a scrolling background trick. We were on fire [with] something to prove. That was the highlight of my days at ND. Good memories."

There are plenty of other wholesome interactions, too. One developer remembers playing Uncharted 2 and vowing to work at Naughty Dog one day. That day came just one year later when they contributed to Uncharted 3.

Protagonist Nate's story would come to an end in Uncharted 4, though Naughty Dog hasn't totally ruled out doing another game, calling it a "never say never" situation. Whether we get another series entry remains to be seen, though for now there's plenty to look fondly upon in the past.

We're also getting a sequel to the Tom Holland-led Uncharted movie, if that's your thing.