This indie mashup of Zelda and Studio Ghibli is gorgeous, though its creator didn't want to "mimic" the iconic animation studio, but to "find out what makes it special, and recreate those watercolor movies in a game"

News
By Contributions from published

Europa director Helder Pinto says it was "very important" to have references like Ghibli movies to work from

Europa
(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

Gorgeous open-zone adventure Europa is packed with Studio Ghibli vibes, but director Helder Pinto says it wasn't the goal to simply "mimic" the iconic animation studio's visuals with his indie game.

Ever since Europa's reveal, comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Ghibli have been commonplace, and for good reason. Europa's lush environments – which you can explore to your heart's content while running and gliding around, solving mysteries and environmental puzzles – always evoked a feeling akin to the open-world Zelda games while looking like they could be from a new movie by the My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away studio.

Speaking at a panel during GDC, Pinto (who's also world art director at ProbablyMonsters) discusses Ghibli's influence on Europa's gorgeous art style, but makes it clear that despite using the studio's works as a reference, he ultimately wanted to capture what makes them "special," not outright copy the visuals. "It's very, very important to have a very solid foundation of moods and references, and whenever I didn't really, sadly, know where to go with the style, I would reference back to the Ghibli movies and see how they did, even like the dungeon areas [...], how they make nighttime, you know," Pinto explains, acknowledging the "cold and blue" look that Ghibli movies have when the sun sets.

"It became very, very important and precious to me to have [those kinds] of references to work from, and again, really not try to mimic it, but find out what makes it special, and recreate those watercolor movies in a game."

It's safe to say that the devs definitely captured that charm while still creating something unique with their emotional story-driven adventure. Studio Ghibli wasn't Europa's only inspiration, however, as it was previously revealed that Gris, ABZÛ, and Journey also helped influence it.

While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of the best adventure games you can play right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Breath of the Wild
10 Games like Zelda that are full of exploration and adventure
The Knightling standing in a sunlit field
This open-world game imagines a cartoony Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where the Master Sword is the Master Shield – it's coming to all platforms and I dig its Steam Next Fest demo
Obojima
This new indie D&D campaign setting brings Studio Ghibli and Zelda: Breath of the Wild aesthetics and worldbuilding to the tabletop RPG, and I'm already scheming hard as a DM
Clair Obscure Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 builds on a "heritage of JRPGs" like Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, and 10, but it's also "inspired by Sekiro" and taking pieces from deckbuilders
Screenshot of a child looking into a still lake in Miniatures
Finding lost treasures in this mesmerizing indie game unlocks stories of childlike wonder, and I've never experienced anything like it
Aloft screenshot of the player-character paragliding across a pink sky towards a floating island above the clouds
I went into Aloft expecting a Stardew Valley meets Studio Ghibli experience, but I left impressed by its whimsical take on the survival genre instead
Latest in Adventure Games
Europa
This indie mashup of Zelda and Studio Ghibli is gorgeous, though its creator didn't want to "mimic" the iconic animation studio, but to "find out what makes it special, and recreate those watercolor movies in a game"
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen
Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Latest in News
GTA 3
If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask screenshot showing the deku mask
After a year of trying, Zelda: Majora's Mask streamer becomes world's first to pull off randomized no-hit run where even blocking causes a game-ending Mooncrash
Sadie Sink
Marvel fans have a new theory about which member of the X-Men Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man 4 – and it's not Jean Grey
Guy Gardner Green Lantern in Superman
Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
More about adventure
Pokemon GO

Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen

Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Black Friday PS5 deals

The best Black Friday PS5 deals 2025: what to expect from this year's sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Sadie Sink
Marvel fans have a new theory about which member of the X-Men Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man 4 – and it's not Jean Grey
Ana de Armas as Eve in John Wick spin-off Ballerina
New trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina teases backstories, brutal action sequences, and a showdown between Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason
GTA 3
If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask screenshot showing the deku mask
After a year of trying, Zelda: Majora's Mask streamer becomes world's first to pull off randomized no-hit run where even blocking causes a game-ending Mooncrash
Guy Gardner Green Lantern in Superman
Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Translating Helldivers 2 into a board game is about nailing the "correct satirical tone" says Jamie Perkins of SteamForged Games
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection