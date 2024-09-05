Skyrim's Todd Howard was the "instigator of our major plot device" in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and loves the series so much that he's been "an invaluable source of feedback"

While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being developed by Wolfenstein studio MachineGames, it was Bethesda Games Studios' Todd Howard that inspired a "major plot device."

In Edge issue 402, lead writer Tommy Tordsson-Bjork shared that "Todd Howard was the instigator of our major plot device, the Great Circle, which he has been mulling for many years. With that seed of a story, we gathered a team of us at MachineGames and started working out the bones of what would eventually become our narrative framework."

It turns out that Howard's love of Indiana Jones goes back even further than his involvement with the game. Game director Jerk Gustafsson mentions "He even named his dog Indiana. He has this huge Indy collection in his office as well. It's very charming." Howard pitched Lucasfilm on the game before it was brought to MachineGames. He then came to the team and said, "I have this little idea," which we now know as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

His input and feedback didn't stop there, though, as creative director Axel Torvenius says, "He's been seeing everything that we're doing, and he's part of the process." Howard has been seen as "invaluable as a source of feedback" for MachineGames. His love for the property has proven he "knows what he wants to see in an Indy story," according to Tordsson-Bjork.

If you're looking for more, you can learn about everything we know about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle so far