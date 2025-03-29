37-year-old studio behind iconic PC game Myst and one of the longest-surviving indies in the world just laid off "roughly half the team"

News
By published

Cyan Worlds has "been around for a very long time" and hopes to "continue to be around"

Myst
(Image credit: Cyan Worlds Inc)

Cyan Worlds, one of the longest-surviving indie game companies in the world and the makers of one of the most talked-about PC classics of all time, has just laid off about half of the studio.

The developer behind Myst and Riven announced the lay offs via a social media post yesterday. "Despite our best efforts to avoid it, Cyan has made the difficult decision to reduce our overall staff size—resulting in the layoff of twelve talented staff members, roughly half the team—effective at the end of March," it wrote.

Cyan Worlds blames general "industry conditions" for the cuts as the studio's apparently had to juggle the company's long-term "future health" against the "month-to-month realities" of making games in 2025. "Throughout the past year, we have been ultra-transparent with the entire Cyan team about the choppy waters we find ourselves in, as well as the dangers ahead. While the news of a layoff was not a surprise to the team, it was (and is) still deeply saddening for all of us," it continues, before noting that affected workers are being provided with severance packages.

"For now, our number one priority is to secure financing for our next project, and to restabilize the studio. We've been around for a very long time, and have been through tough times before. Our sincere hope is to continue to be around, and to provide the types of experiences that only Cyan can deliver."

The studio might be underplaying just how long it's been "around." Cyan was founded almost four decades ago in 1987 before creating lonely adventure game Myst, which was at the time the best-selling PC game in existence. Since then, Myst has continued to be one of the most divisive, influential, and re-released classics out there - there's even been a version for the 3DS for crying out loud.

Cyan Worlds most recently put out a remake to Myst's sequel, Riven, last summer and hasn't announced any future projects yet. Here's hoping the studio doesn't go down the same route as some other recent, decades-old teams.

In the meantime, check out the new games of 2025 and beyond.

See more PC Gaming News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about adventure
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranks

All Pokemon TCG Pocket ranks and competitive rewards
A trainer gives a thumbs up to the camera as the UI shows her rank climbing up the Z-A charts in Pokemon Legends Z-A

After wondering what the heck Pokemon Legends: Z-A's name actually meant, we now know it's tied to a pretty cool ranking system
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise in a suit

Filming has started on the second season of beloved Hulu show Paradise, only weeks after the hit Disney Plus show ended

See more latest
Most Popular
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise in a suit
Filming has started on the second season of beloved Hulu show Paradise, only weeks after the hit Disney Plus show ended
Venom and Reacher side by side
Reacher star is being fan-cast as the MCU version of Tom Hardy's fan-favorite Spider-Man character
Charles Xavier playing chess with Magneto
This Avengers: Doomsday theory suggests that X-Men Days of Future Past may have created Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom
Metamorpho in Superman
Superman star doesn't want to compare James Gunn's movie to Guardians of the Galaxy: "It’s going to be its own thing"
Warfare movie
New movie from Ex Machina director lands more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes with reviews calling it "relentless" and "gruelling"
Four Zois meeting to chat on a sunny street in InZOI
Inzoi dev says "highly inappropriate" bug that let you kill kids with your car has been patched out: "We are strengthening our internal review processes"
Astro Bot
"30 years of history reside in our tape backups": PlayStation's building a game preservation mineshaft vault with 200 million files going back to a 1994 build of PS1 JRPG Arc the Lad
AI Limit blue female Atherian screenshot
The other big Soulslike out this week has some Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 in its combat, dev says, but "we would rather call AI Limit an action RPG"
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner says "so much" has happened in the five-year gap since we last saw Joel and Ellie: "That's part of the mystery of the season"
Lady in Devil May Cry
Netflix anime producer says new Devil May Cry series cast member and Batman star Kevin Conroy is posthumously "entitled to some awards here": "His contributions to the world of animation are just vast"