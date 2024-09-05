Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's custom PlayStation 5 looks bulky enough to crush real life Tyranids

Beautiful custom consoles and controllers that are only built for viral giveaways are a plague on all our houses, and the newest custom consoles themed after Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are probably the sickest of them all.

Space Marine 2 brings us back to the grimdark fantasy world's bulky super soldiers for another round of mass Tyranid murder, combining Gears of War's squad-based shooting with God of War's murderous melee spectacle. Pre-orderers are already enjoying the game's early access period right now, ahead of its September 9 release for everyone else - get prepared with our 10 Space Marine 2 tips if you need - but nothing's gotten me quite as revved up for the game as the hefty PS5 below.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨Here's your chance to win a unique, custom #SpaceMarine2 PlayStation 5 (blessed by the Emperor)! The lucky winner will also get a key of the game. 🍀To enter:- follow us- RT & like this post- reply with #SpaceMarine2Rules: https://t.co/errOw5W9B9 pic.twitter.com/VaqExLuTIFSeptember 4, 2024

Look at the thing! Bulky, badass, other good synonyms. It somehow captures Warhammer's mix of ornate grandeur and dour destruction using the PS5's normally ugly (sorry) frame. If nothing else, it would at least be pretty good weapon in the event that Terminid's actually did start invading. Just make sure you don't drop it on your toes.

That's all entirely hypothetical, though. There's a next-to-zero chance that none of us will ever be in the vicinity of the Emperor's PS5 because publisher Focus Entertainment only built two of them for promotional purposes. You can still follow their giveaway rules above just in case - or make yourself even sadder with the ASMR unboxing video below, which also shows off the equally cool Xbox Series X version.

Ultimate SPACE MARINE 2 Unboxing! (PS5 & Xbox Consoles, Collector's Edition, Graphics Card) - YouTube Watch On

Something this majestic and, err, big probably wouldn't fit in my entertainment center, on second thought, but I'm more annoyed that most of these game-specific, custom stuff isn't available to purchase for people who do have comically large desks - looking at you, cheeky Deadpool Xbox controller.

