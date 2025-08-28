Todd Howard apparently "rolled his eyes" at the thought of Troy Baker playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's protagonist, but the game's lead says it "wouldn't have been what it is" without the Last of Us star

Bethesda veteran and executive producer Todd Howard may have been initially hesitant about the idea of The Last of Us star Troy Baker playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's titular protagonist, but the game's creative director now tells us that the adventure "wouldn't have been what it is" without the actor.

Baker is a prolific actor, perhaps best known for playing Joel in The Last of Us series, but according to him, Howard initially "rolled his eyes" at the suggestion of him playing Indy in MachineGames' latest romp. It apparently didn't take long to convince the developer that he was right for the role, however, as Howard previously recalled telling the actor that "we did a blind taste test, and people chose you every time."

Even live-action Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford called Baker's portrayal of the character "brilliant," and so it's little wonder that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle creative director Axel Torvenius also thinks his performance was "extraordinary."

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2025 ahead of the release of the upcoming Order of the Giants DLC, Torvenius tells us: "He's always fantastic to work with. So it was a pleasure to be able to have more work together with him for the DLC."

He continues, noting that while "a lot of people have called it out, his extraordinary performance," he feels that "something that sometimes is not mentioned, and what people do not really understand, is the amount of extra – just extra, extra Troy put in with his portrayal of Indiana Jones… The game wouldn't have been what it is without Troy."

If you also loved Baker's performance as Indy, the good news is that there's really not long to wait for that DLC. The Order of the Giants is set to release on September 4, so there's just a week to go.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is gracing Nintendo Switch 2 with its presence next year.