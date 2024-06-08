This top-down 2D action game is a biopunk spin on Japanese mythology from a hip-hop crew that's coming to Steam later this year

Sonokuni blends a biopunk take on Japanese mythology with the sort of hip hop-infused 2D action that could only come from creators Don Yasa Crew, a musical act itself.

As showcased in a new trailer at The Future Game Show's Summer Showcase, this one features plenty of throwback 2D action that'll put you in mind of games gone by. Alongside a new track from Don Yasa Crew itself, we get several shots of top-down action as our protagonist fills the screen with flashy moves to take down anyone in her way.

Getting through each stage requires attacking, parrying, and bending time to your will to make it out clean on the other side, all backed up with hip-hop music. One hit means death, though, so you'll be sent back to the start if you fail, allowing you to piece together a strategy to ensure perfection.

Alongside the neon-soaked visuals, the other part of the sensory experience comes through the soundtrack put together by developer and hip-hop group Don Yasa Crew.

The story propelling the action is a biopunk spin on Japanese mythology. You play as a lone assassin called Takeru, who is tasked with raiding a surreal superpower empowered by biotechnology. Expect genetically mutated foes to cross your path as you balance the need to use violence with the desire to defend your own people.

Sonokuni hits Steam this year, but you can wishlist it right now.

