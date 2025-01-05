Some weird news: Amazon begins cancelling 3DS pre-orders for the failed Mega Man successor that came out 9 years ago

Amazon has seemingly started cancelling pre-orders for Mighty No. 9's missing 3DS port. You know, the game that came out almost a decade ago now.

To catch you all up, Mighty No. 9 came from former famed Capcom producer Keiji Inafune, the man who had a massive hand in creating Mega Man back in the 1980s and was aiming to follow up on its success with an independent spiritual sequel. To do so, he took to Kickstarter to fund the side-scroller on PC and consoles, with Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita ports added as stretch goals that were successfully met.

Obviously, Mighty No. 9 came out in 2016 to lukewarm reviews (at best) without a 3DS or PS Vita version in sight, and it's poor performance probably halted any plans to make a portable port. Now, according to one Bluesky user, Amazon UK have begun to cancel pre-orders for the forgotten 3DS edition that never came to be.

"Due to a lack of availability, we will not be able to obtain the following item from your order," Amazon's cancellation message reads. And you bet there was "a lack of availability" for a game that doesn't exist.

Keiji Inafune also seems to have moved on to other projects since the throwback platformers release, including a new Fantasy Life game set to come out sometime in 2025.

"After the gnashing of teeth from numerous delays, it’s a shame that Inafune & co’s remix of their greatest success is just passably adequate," GamesRadar's Mighty No. 9 review said at the time. "For every idea that elicits appreciation, there’s the enforced repetition that deflates the initial buzz or a frustratingly cheap missed jump that sends you hurtling back to the start and your pad into the wall."

