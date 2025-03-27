Rocksteady's rumored single-player Batman game is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox, and "the next generation of consoles"

Rocksteady Studios' next game, rumored to be all about Batman, is aiming to be a cross-generation console release.

After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League came out with a whimper, the storied superhero studio reportedly went back to its roots and are now in the earliest stages of making another single-player Batman game. Like, you know, the ones that made them a household name. All details are under wraps for now - we don't even know if it'll be set in the Arkhamverse - but a new job post does pull the curtain back a tad.

In a job listing for a senior engine programmer, WB Games makes mention of some mysterious next-gen hardware. "Your work will enable the team to deliver the highest quality game experience on our target hardware, including high-end PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the next generation of consoles," the Rocksteady job listing reads.

It's not terribly surprising since the PS4 and Xbox One were getting major AAA games well after their successors were out in the wild, and the next generation will probably have an even less dramatic technological leap.

What could those "next generation of consoles" even look like, though? Sony will almost inevitably have a PS6. Microsoft say it's committed to the hardware game, and there's even been rumblings about an Xbox handheld (XBoy?) flying about recently. And then there's the imminent Nintendo Switch 2, which should be able to run more current blockbusters than its predecessor as long as it can at least square up to the Series S tech-wise.

As is always the case with games this far out from release, these job listings shouldn't be taken as confirmation of anything, though. Plans might change and whatever Rocksteady's cooking could end up as a next-gen-only launch, or a PS7 launch, or, hell, an Apple Arcade exclusive. Only time will tell.

For now, check out the new games of 2025 that are really, really real.