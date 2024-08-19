Rockstar's classic Bully has been rated for consoles and PC, but it's probably just the imminent GTA+ re-release

Bully has been rated for release across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, right as it's due to debut for GTA+ members.

As first reported by Gematsu, Rockstar's oft-overlooked classic Bully was just rated in Taiwan, for a release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. You can probably already guess how the regular rumor mill has taken this as evidence of a remaster, or even a remake.

That's probably not the case, though. As Rockstar announced earlier this month, Bully is slated to join the GTA+ games library, and "will be available for GTA+ Members to download on the console platform that coincides with their active GTA+ Membership, and on compatible iOS and Android devices."

Interestingly, the new rating doesn't make mention of the Android and iOS re-releases of Bully. It's also worth pointing out that Bully is already available via emulation on the PS5 via the PlayStation Plus subscription service, as well as on PC via Steam.

There have been a lot of Bully revival claims over the past few years, and so far, not a single one has had any grain of truth to it whatsoever. Numerous leakers claimed Bully 2 was Rockstar's next game after Red Dead Redemption 2, which obviously ended up being GTA 6 and definitely not a Bully sequel.

Speaking of, GTA 6 is still on track to launch in fall 2025, and while user-generated content won't be a driving force for the new game, Rockstar's publisher Take-Two is excited about what modding could bring to the table for the game.

