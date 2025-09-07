OG Hollow Knight technical director says Team Cherry remain silent because their "work ethic is off the charts" and they're probably "over at the office working" right now

Team Cherry had an odd way of marketing Hollow Knight Silksong, which largely consisted of not saying anything and letting the fandom devolve into absurd silkposting, but it's not because the devs had nothing to show. The original game's technical director recently explained that the studio is simply focused on making games.

OG Hollow Knight technical director and now-owner of indie developer Ember League, David Kazi, looked back at his time working with Team Cherry in an interview with the New York Times. "The work ethic is off the charts," he said of the small group of Hollow Knight makers. "If they're not talking to anyone right now, I bet they're over at the office working on stuff."

That's certainly a possibility since Team Cherry's Ari Gibson recently said "the most interesting thing now is what can we add to it next," confirming the developer has an "ambitious plan" for future Silksong DLC. The developer's also revealed plans to sort out the wonky Simplified Chinese translation that's led to a boatload of negative reviews. (Though, they should probably go and celebrate that massive Steam launch, too.)

Regardless of whether they were working non-stop for seven years or not, the silent strategy was always going to be the best option for Team Cherry because, like, have you seen the online fandom? Many of them are still fighting a war that already ended and are pretending Silksong never actually came out or imposing restrictions on how it can be played on online forums. Now just imagine how absurd and prevalent the silkposts were pre-launch.

Fans say Team Cherry was wrong and Silksong is actually "noticeably harder" than Hollow Knight, with movement and bosses pummeling you from the Metroidvania's first hour