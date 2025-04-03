"Most of the games that are Metroidvanias are just Metroid games": The director of this Smash Bros-infused Metroidvania hates the word because "it's a silly term and Japan did it better"

News
By published

Possessor(s) from Heart Machine is full-on search action

Possessor(s) screenshots showing Luca in conversation and combat
(Image credit: Heart Machine / Devolver Digital)

Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash, and now Hyper Light Breaker studio Heart Machine is rapidly collecting every camera perspective for action games. Its next game, Possessor(s), covers 2D sidescrollers - a meaningful distinction from Hyper Light Drifter's more 2.5D look. "Next is a 3/4 RTS," jokes director Alx Preston at a GDC 2025 interview.

To my delight, Possessor(s) is also a Metroidvania, but it's also not a Metroidvania, Preston says, because Metroidvania isn't a great term. I kind of agree; it's one of those insular chimera so common to games where, if you don't know the source material, the genre label tells you very little. Sometimes you just have to accept whatever verbiage is common. Preston prefers a descriptive variant more common in Japan: search action.

"I'm trying to push the narrative of search action because I hate the word Metroidvania, because it's just a bad sounding word," Preston says. "And most of the games that are Metroidvanias are just Metroid games without even the Vania part of it. It's a silly term and Japan did it better."

What makes a Metroidvania - sorry, habit, a search action game - what it is? "You gotta have an Alucard, apparently, and a Dracula," Preston quips. Possessor(s) writer Laura Michet adds that "you gotta have a hot anime vampire" and "you have to be able to turn into a ball."

"Yeah, we actually aren't finished because we fucked up our ball tech, so we're working on it still," Preston jokes.

Possessor(s) screenshots showing Luca in conversation and combat

(Image credit: Heart Machine / Devolver Digital)

But seriously: "Some form of nonlinear level design is required for games like that, or at least interconnectivity between worlds, and some amount of backtracking should be expected for games like that," Preston begins. "I think there has to be a somewhat heavy reliance on a map to be able to see which things you did do or didn't do in the game, and again that reliance on trigger points to open up new spaces because I didn't have X item. You can gate it in different ways, but there has to be gating that you can come back to.

"It's no different here. Story or not, those are kind of the core mechanics that are true to the genre. Heck, you could make a Metroidvania without any platforming at all. It doesn't necessarily even need to be a platformer as long as you have those map structures and item reliances. That's kind of the formula. That non-linearity is what makes the genre so compelling to so many people for so long.

"Super missiles, that's the short answer."

Possessor(s) is quite big on its story - more so now than earlier in development. The decimated mega-city around Luca, a young girl now half-possessed by a demon named Rehm, has evolved considerably, and is home to quite a few characters. It's a bit of a pivot for Heart Machine, whose narratives have felt more ethereal and hands-off in the past. The presentation here is visual novel-esque and more player-facing.

Possessor(s) screenshot of Luca running through a concrete hall

(Image credit: Heart Machine / Devolver Digital)

"Much more, certainly more than Solar Ash," says narrative director Tyler Hutchison. "I really wanted to seize the opportunity to have lots of present conversations in this game, and as many characters as we could fit. Compared to Solar Ash, that world was meant to feel desolate and barren and robbed of place. It's great to be able to come in and try to really flesh out making things feel, even though this world has been destroyed, make it feel like there's still some people still clinging."

Possessor(s) is also more than just a platformer; it's a platform fighter, channeling Super Smash Bros. combat for a curious mix of juggling, bouncing, and physics interactions. There's no wave dashing, and directional inputs are "a bit unique" compared to Masahiro Sakurai's fighting powerhouse, but Preston says "it's not like we're asking you to do unseen mechanics that don't make sense with the perspective."

"There's a lot of Metroidvanias out there, a lot of search action games, and either you get shooting or you get some pretty basic melee combat," he reasons. "Slash, slash, slash. Hollow Knight introduced pogoing into the genre. Cool. There's that bird game, [Crowsworn], that looks pretty cool and has more DMC-style and shoot-'em-up stuff. I wanted to take the path on the mechanical side to say, I love Smash Bros. So do a lot of people. What can we learn from that and take from that to infuse into our mechanics to, again, further differentiate the combat? Because we really like doing combat stuff. We don't just want to do the standard slash, slash, slash."

"If someone can’t play the game, the game sucks": Hyper Light Breaker devs explain what went wrong with their open-world roguelike and how they're fixing it.

See more PC Gaming News
Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
GTA 6 reveal trailer screenshot showing a young blonde woman standing near a sunny rooftop pool, wearing a white and gold bikini

As Nintendo's new games swell to at least $80, players are starting to get worried that Rockstar's about to take its shot at a $100 GTA 6
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild's Korok Forest might actually hit 60fps on the Switch 2 re-release, and Zelda fans can't wait for "an actual stable frame-rate" in Hyrule's most infamous region
Lego Millennium Falcon set on a stand in front of the set&#039;s box, all on a wooden table

Nab a dinky Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon for its lowest price ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Lego Millennium Falcon set on a stand in front of the set&#039;s box, all on a wooden table
Nab a dinky Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon for its lowest price ever
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Toad elated after hitting a boost pad on a bike
"Drop the price": Nintendo's Treehouse stream overshadowed by players noisily protesting the Switch 2's hefty cost
A screenshot from the Kirby Air Riders reveal trailer, showing Kirby waving to the camera.
Kirby Air Riders is being developed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate studio Bandai Namco Studios, but Masahiro Sakurai hints it'll be a while before we hear more about it
Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series
GTA 6 reveal trailer screenshot showing a young blonde woman standing near a sunny rooftop pool, wearing a white and gold bikini
As Nintendo's new games swell to at least $80, players are starting to get worried that Rockstar's about to take its shot at a $100 GTA 6
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Nier Automata director Yoko Taro says what we're all thinking: let us buy Wind Waker individually on Switch 2, please Nintendo
Black Butler
Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo says Switch 2's Discord-like GameChat is a "defining feature" of the new console that was partially shaped by Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a cult puzzle game
The Wii Shop Channel logo
Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
Hand holding blue Switch 2 JoyCon in mouse mode.
Nintendo producer thought up the Switch 2's mouse controls while playing PC games, says you can "control the mouse on your pants" as usually the table is "quite far away" from the sofa