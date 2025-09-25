Manor Lords publisher sets October release date for its next game, a retro roguelite city builder with Vampire Survivors-style bullet hell action

Super Fantasy Kingdom, the new game from Manor Lords publisher Hooded Horse, is officially launching on October 24 for Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, as well as PC Game Pass via Game Preview.

While Super Fantasy Kingdom is developed by, appropriately, Super Fantasy games, fans of Slavic Magic's hit medieval strategy city builder will likely find at least a few things they enjoy in this upcoming roguelite hybrid. First of all, it's still a city builder, so there's that same strategic, resource management element.

But the key difference here is Super Fantasy Kingdom's roguelite and Vampire Survivors-flavored bullet hell gameplay, which happens every night when hordes of monsters descend on your kingdom and try to dismantle everything you just built. Don't let them, obviously.

This being a roguelite, though, you'll inevitably be overwhelmed, and when the city falls, you'll wake up as resilient as ever the next morn, bolstered by everything you collected in previous runs and with more defensive units at your disposal.

All in all, there are more than 100 recruitable heroes – including vampires, halflings, mages, and, uh, dinosaurs – as well as various "guardians," whether that's an ice priestess or a good ol' fashioned knight, you choose at the start of each run to lead the charge in your fight to escape a vicious cycle of life and death.

Of course, what's a good battle without a stop at the tavern afterward? After every victory, you and your squad will meet at the local tavern to feast on everything yielded from the fishing huts, farms, and mills, you've built and defended, preparing you for the large-scale battle waiting for you the next day.

